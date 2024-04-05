175 old-fashioned baby names that are ready for a refresh

Everything old becomes new again, and that is certainly the case when it comes to old-fashioned baby names.

Even the most vintage name can start to sound like a “baby name” when it is used enough, Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry, tells TODAY.com. For example, traditional baby girl names Eleanor and Amelia have started to sound less like old lady names these days.

“They now sound fresher and more baby-like,” Redmond says.

Historically, boys names don’t come in and out of fashion in the same way that girls names have.

“If you look back at any given period, it’s going to be John, William and James,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com.

Parents who are set on reviving an old-fashioned baby names but want unique options should take heart — there are still plenty of historical names that feel fresh and modern.

“Names today are all about sound,” Wattenberg explains. “It’s a very smooth, light and vowel-driven sound. That’s why you see so many Amelias and Olivias and so few Gertrudes and Mildreds.”

Another great source for unique baby names? Look up names from your family tree, Wattenberg suggests.

Old-Fashioned Baby Names

Whether you’re looking for vintage names because you love classic monikers or because you want to revive a forgotten favorite, here are 175 old-fashioned baby names to try.

100 Old-Fashioned Girl Names

One rising trend are nature baby names, such as Hazel, Iris, Ivy, Olive, Pearl, Ruby and Violet, Redmond says. As for common patterns, “v” has become a familiar internal letter, seen with Eve, Evelyn and Vivian.

Ophelia

Aurelia

Hazel

Amelia

Iris

Clara

Violet

Eleanor

Evelyn

Josephine

Mabel

Ada

Beatrice

Stella

Mae

Elsie

Cordelia

Florence

Celeste

Sadie

Grace

Lydia

Olive

Margot

Audrey

Edith

Flora

Jane

Esther

Clover

Vera

Lena

Millie

Etta

Faye

Molly

Winnie

Frances

Birdie

Harriet

Sylvie

Helena

Odette

Georgia

June

Winifred

Estelle

Bonnie

Pearl

Hattie

Agnes

Rosalie

Odessa

Ruth

Isadora

Alma

Lillian

Louise

Irene

Rosemary

Ida

Maude

Sybil

Celia

Elaine

Vivian

Louisa

Annie

Effie

Zelda

Dolores

Rhea

Billie

Opal

Wilhelmina

Goldie

Constance

Helen

Sylvia

Dorothy

Nancy

Rosie

Viola

Priscilla

Jacqueline

Ramona

Mavis

Agatha

Lucille

Polly

Fern

Callie

Sally

Dorothea

Bernadette

Inez

Minnie

Lois

Betty

Imogene

75 Old-Fashioned Boys Names

The top names for boys in the early 20th century included John, William, James, George, Robert and Richard. In 2021, the name Mac rose in popularity 260 spots and Harold and Arthur secured the top-100 ranking.

Wattenberg, author of the “Baby Name Wizard,” notes that big groups of voiced consonants will help your baby name stand out.

“For instance, Conrad will stand out in a sea of names rhyming with Aiden," she says.