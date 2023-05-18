See babies dressed as Taylor Swift in honor of the singer's Eras tour

A throng of fearless newborns were ready to welcome Taylor Swift when she performed in Nashville, Tennessee, in May.

In honor of Swift’s Eras Tour visit, nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, dressed up babies in outfits inspired by the pop star.

Swift's eponymous first album outfit has to come with a guitar, of course. Courtesy Ascension Saint Thomas

Nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris dreamed up the idea while working a night shift with respiratory therapist and fellow Swiftie Leah Landa, according to a news release. Each infant was assigned a costume to match their unique personality.

One baby rocked a tour merch T-shirt, while another sparkled in a gold sequin minidress that Swift would surely approve of.

This baby sparkles in a Taylor Swift outfit. Courtesy Ascension Saint Thomas

The story went viral after the hospital shared pictures on Instagram.

"Folklore" outfits come complete with a cardigan and long braid. Courtesy Ascension Saint Thomas

“The babies featured in these photos represent each Taylor Swift album: Speak Now, Reputation, Red, 1989, Midnight, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless, and Debut,” the caption reads. “ The nurses also included the man of the unit, their oldest patient and lover boy to all, Ed Sheeran, Taylor’s long-time best bud and collaborator, complete with tattoo sleeves and red hair.”

One little lad channeled Ed Sheeran. Courtesy Ascension Saint Thomas

Swift is on her 52-stop U.S. Eras tour, which kicked off in Arizona in March.

Nashville has a special place in Swift’s heart: She moved there at 13 to pursue her musical career.

With a pose like that, this baby is ready for a photo shoot. Courtesy Ascension Saint Thomas

While speaking with Time in 2014, Swift, now 33, recalled falling in love with Nashville when she was a little girl.

“I was obsessed with watching biography TV shows about Faith Hill and Shania Twain, and I noticed that both of them went to Nashville to start their careers. From that point on, I began relentlessly nagging, begging, and pleading with my parents to take me on a trip there,” Swift told the publication. “When I was 11, my mom took my brother and me to Nashville on spring break and we drove up and down Music Row. She would wait in the car as I scampered into record labels one by one, handing my demo CD to the receptionists.”

Courtesy Ascension Saint Thomas

Swift noted that while she spends “a lot of time” in New York and California, nothing compares to Tennessee.

"It’s hard to describe why you consider a town your home base, except that when people ask me 'Where’s home?', I don’t even think before I say 'Nashville.'"