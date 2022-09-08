Nicolas Cage welcomes first child with wife Riko Shibata

Actor Nicolas Cage has plenty to smile about.

The “Pig” actor, 58, welcomed his first child with his wife Riko Shibata, 27, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles, a representative confirmed to People. Cage's reps did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.

In April, the Academy Award winner appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and revealed that he and Shibata were expecting a girl and that the two had plans to name their daughter Lennon Augie.

At the time, Cage explained that the name Lennon was inspired by his favorite song, “Across The Universe” by The Beatles which John Lennon sang lead vocals. During the interview, Cage recalled listening to his older brother play The Beatles’ album “Let It Be” and hearing “Across The Universe” for the first time.

“I must have been four years old, and I remember being frozen paralyzed listening to that music,” he explained. “It’s my favorite song ever written.”

Caged added that the name Augie also holds personal significance. The name is a nod to his father, August Coppola, who passed away in 2009.

In 1990, Cage welcomed a son Weston Cage with actor Christina Fulton. Fifteen years later, in 2005, Cage had a son named Kal-El with his ex-wife, actor Alice Kim.