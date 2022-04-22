Nicolas Cage reveals gender of first baby with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is going to be a girl dad.

During a Thursday appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the actor said that he had “some big news” to share. Cage revealed that he and wife Riko Shibata, who announced they're having their first child together in January 2022, are expecting a baby girl.

"I'm going to have a little girl," Cage said on the show, cracking a big smile.

Clarkson immediately reacted, saying, "I knew you were having a baby, I didn't know that it was a girl!"

The "National Treasure" star then talked about what he and Shibata plan on naming their daughter: Lennon Augie.

Cage explained that when he was a child, he fell in love with “Across The Universe” by The Beatles, which is now his favorite song, so he thought the name Lennon would be fitting for his daughter.

"I'll call her 'Lenny' for short," Cage said.

As for Augie, Cage said that the name honors his father, August Coppola, who died in 2009.

"I love that," Clarkson responded. "That's so exciting."

"It's going to be the biggest adventure of my life," Cage said.

Riko Shibata (L) and Nicolas Cage attend the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera / Getty Images

While this is the first time Cage unveiled the meaning behind the name, the actor has previously mentioned in an interview with GQ that if the baby was a girl, the couple was going with Lennon Augie.

They had a name ready if the baby ended up being a boy, too. The chosen name would have been Akira Francesco, after Cage's uncle, Francis Ford Coppola — an Academy Award-winning director — who decided to change his name to Francesco.

Cage is about to become a father for the third time. He shares a son Kal-El, 16, with his ex-wife, Alice Kim, and a son, Weston, 31, with actor Christina Fulton.