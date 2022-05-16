Nick Jonas opens up about his baby daughter, home from the NICU

Nick Jonas is loving life as a dad.

The “This Is Heaven” singer, 29, shared an update about how he and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 39, have been doing since bringing their newborn daughter, Malti Marie, home from the hospital.

“Life is beautiful,” he said during a recent visit to TODAY. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back.”

Malti Marie, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January, spent more than three months in the NICU before coming home, the couple revealed in a recent Instagram post.

During his recent TODAY visit, Jonas noted that with Malti’s arrival, he and his two older brothers are now girl dads.

“The Jonas family keeps growing,” he said. “My parents were thrilled. Grandparents of, now, four beautiful granddaughters.”

His eldest brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle Jonas, share two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.

Joe Jonas and his wife, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, also have a daughter, Willa, who turns 2 in July.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a sweet photo of Malti Marie on Instagram, along with a joint message about bringing their daughter home.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” they wrote in the caption. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”