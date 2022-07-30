Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi swoon over baby Legendary in sweet new family pics

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are swooning over their baby.

On Friday, the model, 31, shared a few photos of herself and Cannon, 41, holding their new baby, Legendary Love, and playing with his tiny feet.

"It's still so surreal to me that we MADE this angel," Tiesi wrote on Instagram. "To look at his precious face and see pieces of us both is the most indescribable feeling.. Little man had only been earth side a few hours here 🤗 He’s already growing and changing so fast 🥹 💙."

On June 28, Cannon and Tiesi welcomed son Legendary to the world through an "all natural unmedicated home birth".

The real estate agent thanked Cannon for being there for Legendary's birth.

"Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗," Tiesi said on Instagram when she announced Legendary's arrival.

In the comments, Cannon wrote, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted."

Other than Legendary, Cannon is a father to his 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whose mother is Brittany Bell and his 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Another child, Zen Nick Cannon, was born to Alyssa Scott but died due to a brain tumor at just five months old in Dec. 2021.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey attend a Halloween celebration at M2 Ultra Lounge on October 31, 2009, in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

The duo were married from 2008 to 2016, and during a July 12 appearance on the “Hot Tee Talk Show," he said that he’ll ‘never have a love’ like Carey.

“That’s my fantasy love," Cannon said. "That’s somebody I will always love. I guess because I’m a truly romantic, I’m a true believer in love. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. And I appreciate that.”

“If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there,” he added. “Always be my baby!”

