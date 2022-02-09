NBC News reporter Monica Alba welcomes baby boy with a meaningful family name

And baby makes three!

NBC News reporter Monica Alba is officially a mom after giving birth to a baby boy on Friday, Feb. 4 at 3:17 a.m.

"Dan and I are absolutely thrilled to introduce you to Denver Manuel Merica," Alba said in a written statement shared with TODAY Parents. "He clocked in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and got his dad’s long limbs, measuring 21.5 inches."

In a post on Instagram, Alba wrote that her newborn "wasted no time giving his parents their first heart-stopping moment" just moments after he was born.

"Just after entering the world, he was rushed to the NICU with respiratory issues that kept him there for three nights," the caption read. "But we are overjoyed that he is home with us now and doing better all the time."

Alba, who is married to CNN national political reporter Dan Merica, announced her pregnancy in late September 2021. She found out she was pregnant while she was on assignment covering Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Mexico City in June of the same year.

"My family is from there, so it’s a particularly special place,” Alba said. “I didn’t want to tell Dan over the phone, though we both suspected, so I bought a mini mariachi sombrero at the duty-free in the airport before my flight, and gave it to him that night when I got home.”

Baby Denver is the first grandchild on both sides of the family, and he has a very meaningful family name.

"Denver is a family name on Dan’s maternal side, honoring his great-grandfather Denver Dickerson, the father of the most important man in Dan’s life, George Dickerson," Alba said. "Manuel is (my) dad’s name, and we hope our son gets the heart, curiosity and joy for life that define his 'Abi.'" ("Abi" is short for "abuelo," the Spanish word for "grandfather.")

In the same Instagram post introducing Denver to the world, Alba shared what the experience of new parenthood has felt like for her and her husband.

"Becoming parents is a remarkably humbling process and we were amazed by the doctors, nurses and staff at Sibley Memorial who helped our family of three in those first critical days," the caption read. "They were nothing short of heroic and we are so grateful to them."

Alba and the now family of three also took the time to thank "everyone for their beautiful words of encouragement and support throughout this wild week," and wrote in the statement shared with TODAY that the newly minted parents "so appreciate our NBC family."

"We can’t wait for you to meet Denver," Alba added on Instagram. "We know he’s excited to meet you."

