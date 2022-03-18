MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser welcomes a baby girl

There's a new, very cute member of the NBC Universal family!

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser and her wife, Kathy Clark, a journalist and executive producer at the Social Television Network, have welcomed a baby girl.

Harlen Rachel made her breaking news debut on March 10, weighing in at 7 pounds 11 ounces.

Harlen and Rachel are both family names; Harlen is a combination of Harry and Helen, Reiser's late grandparents’ names, and Rachel is Clark and her late mother’s middle name.

Reiser had to work through some major all-day morning sickness during her pregnancy.

“I have definitely thrown up immediately before and after our morning show,” she told TODAY Parents in September.

The couple, who have been together for more than seven years, conceived their baby through intrauterine insemination (IUI), a treatment that involves doctors directly inserting sperm into the uterus.

The baby's going-home outfit was a bit of a compromise for the couple.

"In keeping with our 'house divided,' Harlen went home in some University of Arizona gear to honor Kathy’s alma mater," Reiser said, much her chagrin; she's an Arizona State University alumnus.