Michelle Yeoh is a grandmother! See the sweet baby toes and announcement

Michelle Yeoh is taking on a new role: grandmother!

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star shared the news on Instagram writing on Jan. 2: "A little miracle on the first day of 2024. We are so truly blessed … can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy."

In her photo, a tiny baby's foot rests in what may be Yeoh's hand.

In another photo of Yeoh and her husband, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, the Oscar-winning actor, 61, revealed her grandchild's name.

"Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime." Nicolas Todt is Yeoh's stepson.

Yeoh and Todt married on July 27 after a 19-year engagement. In photos from the couple's wedding in Geneva, Switzerland, and posted by Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, Yeoh holds her Oscar proudly. Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win the award for best actress at the Academy Awards.

"Love love love," Yeoh wrote on another slideshow that held images of the baby's face.

In March 2022, Yeoh told Bustle that she made a "conscious decision" to stop acting at age 28 when she married her first husband.

"I decided maybe it was time to settle down, get married, and have a new life," Yeoh told the outlet. She added, "I looked in awe at some of the actresses who were able to juggle being a mother, take the kids to school, and act or produce. It blew my mind. I felt if I continued acting, I’d be constantly away from home. I couldn’t understand how I could have a full [career while] being married.

"I really, really wanted to start a family," continued Yeoh. "That was my new career move. I wasn’t thinking, 'Oh, I have to find another job.'”

Yeoh was unable to have biological children, she told Bustle, adding, "And when you have the realization [that you can’t have kids], you have to deal with it. You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you."

And now, Yeoh is a proud grandmother.