Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have a fourth baby on the way!

The couple revealed they were expecting a fourth child together in Bublé’s new music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You," which premiered on the singer's Youtube channel Tuesday.

In the music video, the duo recreate scenes from iconic romantic films like "Love Actually," "Casablanca," "Titanic" and "The Notebook" before Bublé, 46, comes back to reality in the checkout line at a grocery store, having seemingly serenaded the cashier.

Lopilato, 34, joins him in line, apologizing to the cashier before saying, "Let's go babe."

The couple exits the store with their kids — Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and Vida, 3 — in tow, and the Argentinian actor's growing baby bump on full display.

Lopilato's growing baby bump can be seen in the last 20 seconds of Bublé's new music video. YouTube

A representative for Bublé confirmed the news to TODAY and Bublé made it official with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, Bublé shared on his social media channels the song was a sequel to his 2009 hit, "Haven't Met You Yet," which also featured Lopilato.

"'Haven’t Met You Yet' was the beautiful start of a true romance," he captioned a retro-inspired cover for the song. "10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel 'I’ll Never Not Love You' 2.22.22."

Days before the debut, Lopilato shared a tribute to her husband on her own social channels celebrating their love.

"You can’t imagine how happy and glad I feel about working with Mike, and spending 3 days with him on set," she captioned a carousel of still photos captured from the video's set. "Thank you mi amor for always trust in me and being my best friend. Thank you for make me feel that I am a great woman, actress, mom."

The couple wed in March 2011.

