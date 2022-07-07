Meghan Trainor's baby boy, Riley, can "finally" see clearly — and Instagram fans are seeing all of his cuteness.

In a Reel posted to her Instagram, Trainor shows a video of the 16-month-old red-head wearing tiny mint-green glasses, giggling at his parents and looking at the world through a whole new perspective.

The video is set to Joji's "Glimpse of Us," a popular TikTok song, and the couple wrote over the video saying: "POV: your son can finally see you clearly for the first time ever." Trainor captioned the post "😭🤓sweet baby Riley got glasses😍" with the hashtag #babyglasses.

The video was a joint post with the "All About That Bass" singer, 28, and her husband Daryl Sabara, 30. Sabara is known for portraying Juni Cortez in "Spy Kids." The two got married in 2018 and had Riley in 2021.

Fans and friends of the couple alike commented on the baby's adorable new look under the post.

"I'm obsessed," TikTok star Chris Olsen wrote.

Lisa Cimorelli, a singer from the band Cimorelli, wrote, "Okay this is gonna make me cry."

Perrie Edwards from Little Mix commented, "My heart. Omg."

But this isn't the first post of Riley that has fans obsessed with the baby. In February, the couple celebrated their son's first birthday with another adorable social media post of the baby surrounded by balloons and cake.

“Happy birthday Riley!” Trainor captioned the post with an array of emojis. “You are my everything! I love you to the moon and back. Best year of my life.”

The singer has also previously opened up to TODAY about her birth experience with Riley, calling it a "terrifying" experience. But now, the baby is perfectly healthy and happy.

"I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby," Trainor told TODAY Parents.