Meghan Trainor announces she’s pregnant with baby No. 2

Meghan Trainor is making us look with her baby news.

On Jan. 30, the “All About That Bass” singer, 29, announced during an appearance on TODAY that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2.

"I'm pregnant!" Trainor, who already shares a son, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara, told TODAY. "We did it!"

Sabara joined Trainor briefly in celebrating with the TODAY team over video call, then the singer went on to reveal they know the sex of the baby but are going to keep it under wraps for now.

At the same time of announcing she’s pregnant, Trainor also revealed she wrote a book titled “Dear Future Mama," which comes out April 25.

"When I was pregnant, I felt very alone," Trainor shared of her first pregnancy. "It was also Covid times so I didn't have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don't want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was."

A day earlier, Trainor hinted at her pregnancy news in a TikTok video, which shows her friends and family reacting to a “secret I’ve been keeping for the past few months.”

Trainor revealed that she was pregnant for the first time in 2020 during a surprise appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. During the interview, the singer recalled telling Hoda years earlier that she wanted to have a large family.

“We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world,” she said. “It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

This wasn’t the first time Trainor had spoken about her desire to be a mom. Speaking to E! News in October 2019, Trainor expressed her desire to “make a bunch of babies.”

“I want triplets!” Trainor said at the time. “I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there. You know what I’m saying? Let’s knock it out. Let’s do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets. I want a doctor to put them in, you know?”

In June 2021, Trainor spoke to TODAY Parents about delivering Riley, who turns two next month. Riley was breeched and born by C-section, and the “Made You Look” singer described his scary birth being similar to “one of those horror stories.”

“He didn’t cry,” Trainor recalled. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” Trainor continued. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Trainor went on to share that despite his rocky start, Riley is “the smiliest, happiest baby.”