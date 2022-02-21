Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Happy birthday, baby Gus!

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend.

“1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.

The family of three was joined by a small group of loved ones for the outdoor party, which included a huge white cake with “Happy 1st Birthday Gus” printed in green icing. Gus twinned with his mom in a cream cable knit sweater as he adorably examined the cake.

His dad also celebrated his son's special day on Instagram with a video of Gus vocalizing in his high chair before the party.

“1ST BIRTHDAY!!!! THANKS FOR BEING THE COOLEST GUY I KNOW, GUS!” Goldsmith wrote in the caption. “I don’t think I can put into words what this last year has meant to me and how much I love this little human….Happy Birthday Goose. Sorry you don’t know what that means yet. Can’t wait to watch you faceplant a cake today.”

Moore, 37, and Goldsmith, 36, welcomed Gus, whose full name is August Harrison Goldsmith, on Feb. 20, 2021.

Moore looked back on memories with Gus over the past year in a recent heartwarming Instagram montage, sharing sweet photos of Gus smiling, eating and getting a piano lesson from his musician dad.

Her post also included a photo of Moore breastfeeding Gus on the set of “This Is Us” while still dressed in character as Rebecca, and the montage finished with a precious video of Gus saying “bye” and waving from his stroller.

“Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of,” Moore wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey.”