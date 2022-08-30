Seeking a way to get your baby to sleep? Most parents will turn to lullabies.

Dr. Don MacMannis, child psychologist and and award-winning PBS songwriter and producer, told TODAY Parents that lullabies are part of every culture.

"Anthropologists point out that all cultures embrace music in a variety of forms, (including) work, dance, play, (and) celebration," MacMannis said.

The California-based psychologist shared that lullabies are effective, because they help bridge from one state of consciousness and awareness to another.

"The singing of a song helps a parent relax, too, and that is transferred to the child," MacMannis said, adding that it’s not the lyrics that are important, but the music itself.

Parents on a mission to soothe — or lull — their baby to sleep might consider a classic lullaby.

Lullaby lyrics for 5 classics

Lyrics for five classic lullabies are below and include: The Itsy Bitsy Spider, Hush Little Baby, Rock-A-Bye Baby, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star and Are You Sleeping.

The Itsy-Bitsy Spider Lyrics

The itsy-bitsy spider

Climbed up the water spout.

Down came the rain,

And washed the spider out.

Out came the sun

And dried up all the rain.

And the itsy-bitsy spider

Climbed up the spout again.

Hush Little Baby Lyrics

Hush, little baby, don’t say a word,

Mama’s gonna buy you a mockingbird.

And if that mockingbird won’t sing,

Mama’s gonna buy you a diamond ring.

And if that diamond ring turns brass,

Mama’s gonna buy you a looking glass.

And if that looking glass gets broke,

Mama’s gonna buy you a billy goat.

And if that billy goat won’t pull,

Mama’s gonna buy you a cart and bull.

And if that cart and bull turn over,

Mama’s gonna buy you a dog named Rover.

And if that dog named Rover won’t bark,

Mama’s gonna buy you a horse and cart.

And if that horse and cart fall down,

You’ll still be the sweetest little baby in town.

Rock-A-Bye Baby Lyrics

Rock-a-bye baby, in the treetop,

When the wind blows, the cradle will rock.

When the bough breaks, the cradle will fall,

And down will come baby, cradle and all.

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star Lyrics

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

Up above the world so high,

Like a diamond in the sky.

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

Are You Sleeping (Frère Jacques) Lyrics

Are you sleeping, are you sleeping?

Brother John, Brother John.

Morning bells are ringing, morning bells are ringing

Ding dang dong, ding dang dong.