At least 100 infant deaths are linked to recalled Fisher-Price sleeper

At least 100 infant deaths have been linked to Fisher-Price's Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

Consumers were once again reminded of the recall on Jan. 9, as the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) raised concerns about the rising number of fatalities.

All models of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers were originally recalled in April 2019 after over 30 infant deaths were reported to have occurred when the babies rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

In the latest recall, the CPSC noted that approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported. The recall notes that in some of the reports, Fisher-Price “has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.”

The CPSC asks consumers to stop using the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. “It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers,” the recall states.

The Rock 'n Play Sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon from September 2009 through April 2019 for between $40 and $149.

Fisher-Price has previously issued statements warning parents and caregivers to stop using the product when the infant exhibits rollover behavior.

“With these actions, we want parents around the world to know that safety will always be a cornerstone of our mission, that we are committed to these values, and will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of the infants and preschoolers who utilize our products,” read one of their statement posted on their website in part.

Additionally, also on Jan. 9, all models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers were also recalled again after 15 infant fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Kids2 Rocking Sleepers.

Consumers are urged to return the product for a refund and stop using it immediately.

In 2020, Dr. Nina Ford Johnson spoke with TODAY.com about how after having her triplets two years earlier she stopped using the Rock ‘n Play inclined infant sleepers when she learned of the associated dangers.

“As a pediatrician, I don’t recommend it, but looking back on it if I knew then what I know now, I probably would not have done that for my babies. I probably would have gone the extra mile and gotten the more expensive bassinets, though they weren’t going to be in them that long,” Johnson said. “And that’s another reason why people love the Rock ‘n Plays, they are not that expensive and you get longer use out of them.”

She noted that serious infant injuries like plagiocephaly (flat head) and torticollis (twisted neck) had previously been connected to inclined sleepers, but weren’t unique to any particular baby item and can be prevented.