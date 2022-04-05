Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs welcome 1st child together

It's a party of three for Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Kennedy. The couple announced on Monday that they have welcomed their first child, a boy named Ryver Rhodes.

“Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren’t possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true,” Kennedy, 40, told Access Hollywood. “We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together.”

The former E! News host then joked, “Can someone help me with this car seat?”

On Instagram, Lauren, a lifestyle blogger, shared several photos of herself and Kennedy cuddling their adorable newborn.

According to Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, the standard spelling of River is currently more popular than familiar boys' names such as George, Zachary and Max.

"While most kinds of nature names are more common for girls, names inspired by bodies of water like River, Lake and Ocean, appeal to parents of boys, too," Wattenberg told TODAY Parents.

Last September, after a nearly five-year fertility struggle, Kennedy and Lauren, 33, shared the happy news that they were expecting.

“It’s always tough when a doctor tells you you can’t have kids naturally and you keep running into complications, but we didn’t sit and wallow in that,” Kennedy told People at the time. “We were really blessed to meet with some amazing doctors and specialists.”

Last year, they began sharing candid moments from their fertility journey on social media. In January, Kennedy revealed that his wife had begun IVF treatments.

Kennedy and Lauren celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary in December. The couple began dating in 2013, less than two years after Scruggs accidentally walked into a spinning airplane propeller resulting in the loss of her left eye and part of an arm.

“It just shows that through tragedy, there’s always a bright side,” she told TODAY in 2015. “Life is better now, which is crazy."

