100 Korean baby names for boys

For soon-to-be parents, choosing a name for your new arrival can be the perfect opportunity to honor your culture and help your son connect to it, too.

Whether you want your baby’s name to reflect his Korean heritage or are simply looking to expand your horizons with name ideas, there are plenty of choices when it comes to Korean boy names.

Some prominent Korean-American male figures with Korean names include "Maze Runner" actor Ki Hong Lee, Forever 21 founder Do Won Chang, video art pioneer Nam June Paik, "Train to Busan" actor Ma Dongseok, former Day6 member Jae Park, former Michigan state representative Hoon-yung Hopgood, and "Fast and Furious" actor Sung (Sungho) Kang.

100 Korean Boy Names

Since we know the process of landing on the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming and even stressful, we’re here to help you find inspiration to make a choice that feels right to you!

Without further ado, here are some Korean boy names for expecting parents to consider.