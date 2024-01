200 Korean baby names for boys and girls

For soon-to-be parents, choosing a name for your new arrival can be the perfect opportunity to honor your culture and help your child connect to it too.

Whether you want your baby’s name to reflect their Korean heritage or are simply looking to expand your horizons with name ideas, there are tons of choices when it comes to Korean baby names.

Some prominent Korean-American women with Korean names include novelist and artist Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, journalist Kyung Lah, "Lost" actor Yunjin Kim, novelist Min Jin Lee, U.S. Representative Young Kim, model Soo Joo Park, postmodernist poet Myung Mi Kim, "Friends from College" actor Jae Suh Park, and "Pitch Perfect" actor Hana Mae Lee.

Additionally, prominent Korean-American men with Korean names include "Maze Runner" actor Ki Hong Lee, Forever 21 founder Do Won Chang, video art pioneer Nam June Paik, "Train to Busan" actor Ma Dongseok, former Day6 member Jae Park and "Fast and Furious" actor Sung (Sungho) Kang.

200 Korean Baby Names

Since we know the process of landing on the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming and even stressful, we’re here to help!

Without further ado, here is a list of Korean baby names for expecting parents to consider.