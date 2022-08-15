Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany welcome their 2nd child — see the pics

Kellan and Brittany Lutz recently welcomed a new member to their family.

On Monday, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post that Brittany Lutz gave birth to a baby boy, Kasen Lane Lutz, on Aug. 10.

“Our son is here!” they cheered in the caption. “We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles.”

Their post included a black-and-white collage of photos of the parents meeting their son. One picture showed Brittany Lutz smiling as she stared at her son sleeping in his hospital crib. In other images, Kellan and Brittany Lutz cradled Kasen.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Ashtyn. It seems like Ashtyn is already enjoying being a big sister.

“Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well,” the couple wrote. “This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy.”

They ended the post by thanking fans and family members for their love and prayers.

“We are SO blessed and in love and can’t believe that God has given us another precious gift!” they concluded.

The “Twilight” star first announced his wife’s pregnancy in an adorable Instagram video shared in February.

In the clip, the 37-year-old actor asked, “We’re pregnant?” after seeing that his wife invited him to a calendar event titled “Baby #2 Due Date!!!”

As the two embraced, Brittany Lutz replied, “I couldn’t wait to tell you!” The video also showed the couple celebrating the news with Ashtyn and footage from an ultrasound.

“2 under 2 in 2022,” Kellan Lutz wrote in the caption. The “FBI: Most Wanted” actor added, “Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz.”

For her post, Brittany Lutz said, “Some might say we’re crazy, we say we’re crazy BLESSED."

In February 2021, the husband and wife announced the birth of their daughter on social media as well.

“She’s here!!!!” Brittany Lutz captioned three instant photos of her and her husband holding Ashtyn.

She continued, “The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away. It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine.”

The “winter” Brittany Lutz mentioned was a reference to the difficult journey the couple went through before becoming parents. In 2020, they experienced a pregnancy loss six months into term.

Toward the end of her Instagram post about Ashtyn’s birth, Brittany Lutz said their daughter “ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension.”