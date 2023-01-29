Keke Palmer has epic baby shower ahead of son's arrival

Keke Palmer is bringing the energy ahead of her baby's arrival.

The 29-year-old shared a bunch of fun selfie videos on her Instagram story on Saturday, Jan. 28 of an epic baby shower, which looked to have the fairytale theme "Once Upon a Baby."

Dressed in a long beige dress and sparkly tiara, Palmer approached partygoers to playfully greet them and encourage people to dance.

Based on her videos, the hallway of the shower was lined with illuminated trees, looking to resemble a mythical forest. The room was filled with storybooks, a cotton candy machine, a popcorn machine and a DIY body scrub station.

Among videos that Palmer shared from her friends, she and boyfriend Darius Jackson were photographed smiling together in a royal-looking throne.

Also on Saturday, the "Nope" star posted a series of photos to Instagram, including several shots of the actor proudly cradling her baby bump and other pictures smiling with Jackson.

“A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play. The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!” she captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

Palmer first revealed she was having a baby boy while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Jan. 25. She also mentioned that the newborn is “either going to be a Pisces or an Aries,” making her predicted delivery window between Feb. 19 and April 19.

She first announced her pregnancy while hosting "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 3, saying during her opening monologue that “this has been the biggest blessing.”

Her pregnancy has hit home for women, like Palmer, who struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can lead to irregular periods, ovarian cysts, weight gain, skin problems and, in some cases, infertility, according to WomensHealth.gov. However, the condition is treatable and having it does not mean a woman is unable to get pregnant, the website noted.

In December 2020, Palmer shared on Instagram that PCOS had been "attacking (her) from the inside out" and that she "had no idea." She shared a selfie of her acne and wrote that, despite doing everything "right" to lead a healthy lifestyle, she was having unexplained side effects.

"People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me,” Palmer wrote.

“And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem,” she continued. “They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy’ whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine... Exactly.”

“I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves,” she added.