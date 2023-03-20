Kathie Lee Gifford sings while baby grandson Frankie drums in adorable video

Kathie Lee Gifford is "verklempt" over spending time with her grandson Frankie.

In a new Instagram video posted by Kathie Lee and her daughter-in-law Erika Gifford, the former TODAY co-host sings to her grandson Frankie, who was born in May 2022.

“Verklempt,” wrote Kathie Lee. “It’s been so so special for us 3 to have so much quality time with grandma lately."

"The tiny Mr. Fwanks has gotten the joke since he was 3 days old and now it’s just amplified as his personality is shining through more and more," she added. "Always laughing and making music together. So sweet."

Baby Frankie laughs and bangs in time with the music on his high chair tray as his grandmother sings, "Praise the Lord who loves us so, praise the Lord who makes flowers grow."

The 69-year-old "Bubbe" splits her time between her home in Nashville and Connecticut, where Frankie lives with mom Erika and dad Cody Gifford, Kathie Lee’s son.

Kathie Lee is absolutely smitten with her grandson, often sharing his most darling moments with her social media followers.

"I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee told TODAY.com in August 2022. "But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation."

Frankie resembles his dad in the cutest way.

Last month, when Kathie Lee shared a photo of Frankie holding the book, "Wisdom on Leadership" by John C. Maxwell, followers wrote, "He looks just like his dad!" and "Definitely got a lot of Gifford in him!!"

Considering the likeness between Cody and his late father, the NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gifford, those are strong family genes!