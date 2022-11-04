Kathie Lee Gifford shares new pic of ‘precious’ baby grandson

Kathie Lee Gifford is one proud grandma.

The former TODAY co-host just shared an adorable photo on Twitter of her 5-month-old grandson, Frank.

“My precious little bubbela wants to wish you all a blessed Thursday,” she wrote on Nov. 3. “He says he hopes you are happy and healthy!”

Frank “Frankie” Michael Gifford, who was born on May 31, is the first child of Kathie Lee’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford.

Not long after Frank was born, Kathie Lee celebrated his arrival with a sweet photo of him swaddled in a duck-patterned blanket.

“What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life?” she wrote. “I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty.”

Kathie Lee is definitely a doting grandmother, but don’t call her “Grandma” anytime soon.

Earlier this summer, she stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and revealed what she’d rather be called “Bubbalah” or “Bubbie,” Yiddish terms meaning “dearest one” or “cherished one.”

“And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway,” she joked. “I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie.”

Kathie Lee also opened up about how her son named Frank after his late father, NFL and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

“I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” she said. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”

During another visit to TODAY in August, Kathie Lee reflected on the joys of being a grandmother, and of welcoming the next generation of her family.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” she said. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”