Kathie Lee Gifford’s grandson, Frankie, is ready for the weekend in cute, new pic

Kathie Lee Gifford is fawning over her new grandchild that her son, Cody, named after her late husband, Frank Gifford.

On Friday, the former fourth hour co-host shared a photo of her grandson wearing a little baby robe.

She captioned it, "Frankie wants to wish you all a beautiful weekend and a blessed Shabbat Shalom this evening! He’s ready to celebrate!"

In early June, Cody's wife, Erika Gifford, announced that they had welcomed a son when she shared a photo of them meeting him in the hospital.

"5/31/2022 — Best day of our lives," she wrote on Instagram. "At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, 'Frankie' has changed our lives forever."

"We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift," the mom-of-one continued. "Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages. He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed. 💙."

After his birth, Kathie Lee shared a solo photo of the infant on Instagram and talked about how excited she was to be a grandma.

"Forgive me everyone for sending the same picture twice," she said. "I'm just so excited about this beautiful new phase of life. How about this one?"

A few days later, Kathie Lee documented the first time she got to meet her grandson when she shared a video of herself cradling him in a rocking chair as she sang “Amazing Grace.”

"I finally got to meet sweet little Frankie this weekend and the joy that filled my heart was indescribable!" she wrote on Instagram. "I couldn’t help but sing to him, and I think he enjoyed it. Glory be to God! 🤍."