Kathie Lee Gifford shares latest photo of new grandson: 'I'm just so excited'

Kathie Lee Gifford is totally in love with her newborn grandson.

"Forgive me everyone for sending the same picture twice," the 68-year-old former TODAY anchor wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "I'm just so excited about this beautiful new phase of life. How about this one?"

Her new photo is a zoomed-in angle on newborn Frank Michael Gifford, whose parents are Kathie Lee's son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika.

"Best day of our lives. At a whopping 8 lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, 'Frankie' has changed our lives forever," Erika wrote on Instagram Tuesday, sharing the origins of the boy's name.

Little Frankie was named after Erika's late uncle Michael and Gifford's late husband (and Cody's father) Frank, who died in 2015 at age 84. The former New York Giants player married Kathie Lee in 1986 and in addition to Cody, 32, they shared daughter Cassidy, 28.

"Two strong men — gone but never forgotten," Erika wrote on Instagram.

Since the Tuesday birth, Katie Lee has been elated. "My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful," she inscribed a photo shot from Erika's bedside. "And he loves us!"

Later, after accidentally posting the same photo on Instagram, Kathie Lee added, "Total joy!!!"

As previously reported by TODAY, the television star picked out a special nana nickname, thanks to a friend.

"I asked her, I said what’s a good word for a Jewish grandmother?” Kathie Lee said during a Wednesday episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “And she goes, ‘Bubbalah. It’s Bubbie.’”

“And it means ‘dearest one,’ like ‘cherished one,’” she added. "And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway. I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie."

Kathie Lee is more than ready to wear the grandmother crown — but not just for own enjoyment.

"I have long believed just by watching my children with other children and babies for years now that they are both made for parenthood,” she told People in 2021. “And I’m so grateful that they both chose partners who are equally so.”