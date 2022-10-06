Kathie Lee Gifford cuddles her new grandson in photo, and we think someone’s jealous

Kathie Lee Gifford is really feeling the love this fall, but it appears her dog, Bambino, may have other thoughts.

The former TODAY co-host, 69, shared a photo to Instagram holding grandson, Frank, alongside her teacup maltipoo dog.

"What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," Kathie Lee captioned the snap of her cozied up in a chair.

While Kathie Lee is all smiles and baby Frank is fast asleep, Bambino appears to be side-eyeing the camera.

Followers were quick to chime in on the sweet moment.

"That is a chair full of love," one wrote. "Nothing sweeter than a grandbaby."

Others noticed Bambino's expression.

"Is your baby jealous of the new baby?" one commenter asked.

Frank, the son of Kathie Lee’s son Cody and his wife Erika, was born in May. Cody named his firstborn after his late dad. Kathie Lee’s late husband was NFL star Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

It's not the first time Kathie Lee's furry friend has felt slighted since Frank's arrival.

Last month, she shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a plate of pasta while holding her beloved grandson, with Bambino at her feet.

“Looks like somebody’s jealous!” Kathie Lee captioned the photo.

Earlier this year, Kathie Lee shared her grandmother style with TODAY Parents.

“Don’t put guilt and burden on your kids,” she said. “God knows they have enough of it already ... be a blessing. Laugh, giggle and dream with them.”

