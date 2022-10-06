IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Target marked down thousands of items for Deal Days — and the best ones are going fast

Kathie Lee Gifford cuddles her new grandson in photo, and we think someone’s jealous

Before baby Frank was born on May 31, 2022, another baby was there first.

Kathie Lee Gifford talks grandma duties, new projects in the works

06:29
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Kathie Lee Gifford is really feeling the love this fall, but it appears her dog, Bambino, may have other thoughts.

The former TODAY co-host, 69, shared a photo to Instagram holding grandson, Frank, alongside her teacup maltipoo dog.

"What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," Kathie Lee captioned the snap of her cozied up in a chair.

While Kathie Lee is all smiles and baby Frank is fast asleep, Bambino appears to be side-eyeing the camera.

Followers were quick to chime in on the sweet moment.

"That is a chair full of love," one wrote. "Nothing sweeter than a grandbaby."

Others noticed Bambino's expression.

"Is your baby jealous of the new baby?" one commenter asked.

Frank, the son of Kathie Lee’s son Cody and his wife Erika, was born in May. Cody named his firstborn after his late dad. Kathie Lee’s late husband was NFL star Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

Related: Kathie Lee Gifford’s new video of her baby grandson will make you smile

It's not the first time Kathie Lee's furry friend has felt slighted since Frank's arrival.

Last month, she shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a plate of pasta while holding her beloved grandson, with Bambino at her feet.

“Looks like somebody’s jealous!” Kathie Lee captioned the photo.

Earlier this year, Kathie Lee shared her grandmother style with TODAY Parents.

“Don’t put guilt and burden on your kids,” she said. “God knows they have enough of it already ... be a blessing. Laugh, giggle and dream with them.”

Related video:


Kathie Lee Gifford reveals what she wants to be called as a grandmother

June 1, 202205:10
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.