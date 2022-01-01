Congratulations to country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn. The couple, who never publicly announced they were expecting, welcomed their second child, a girl, on Thursday.

“New Year, new family member,” Brown wrote on Instagram, adding that their secret is “finally out.”

In the photos, the newborn is seen swaddled in a purple monogrammed blanket, while Katelyn wears a hair clip that spells out Kodi’s name.

According to Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond, Kodi is a respelling of Cody, which ranked in the Top 25 for boys in the early 90s and was also in the girls’ Top 1000 from 1978 until 1992.

"Today, Cody is almost exclusively male, used for over 1100 baby boys and only 26 baby girls in 2020," Redmond told TODAY Parents. "But the Kodi spelling has achieved true gender neutral status, given to 106 baby girls and 97 baby boys in the US In 2020."

Kodi Jane is here! Instagram

Kodi Jane joins 2-year-old sister Kingsley Rose.

Last year, Brown told People that holding Kingsley is the highlight of his day.

“I’ve learned to be patient, and I’ve also learned that there’s true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don’t know what would go on,” he said. “She’s super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back. And if she gets mad, she’s super easy to cheer up real quick.”

In 2020, Brown opened up to Extra about his desire to give Kingsley a sibling.

“Kingsley has changed my life. She smiles at me and my heart melts,” he gushed. “I want a boy, too. I want a boy and a girl.”