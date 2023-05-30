Baby Matilda just can't get enough kisses from her mom, Kaley Cuoco.

The 37-year-old actor posted a new video of Matilda on her Instagram story May 29 in which the 2-month-old is lying on a couch and her mom is sitting next to her.

Wearing a huge smile and a onesie, Matilda is so excited each time her mom dips down to give her a kiss or rub their noses together.

Kaley Cuoco snuggling up to her baby, Matilda. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey @kaleycuoco via Instagram

In Cuoco's next Instagram story slide, "The Big Bang Theory" star and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, pose with Matilda, who was born on March 30. Matilda is in a onesie with pineapples on it and her parents are wearing lounging tops.

In her last story slide, the “Flight Attendant” star is smiling ear-to-ear while holding Matilda, whose eyes are closed. Matilda is wearing an “NSYNC” onesie.

@kaleycuoco via Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2022. The new mom announced their daughter's birth on April 1 by sharing a carousel of family photos taken at the hospital.

In April, Cuoco shared pictures of Matilda on Easter and Matilda’s reaction to her first bath. Earlier this month, on Mother's Day, Cuoco posted a video to her Instagram story of her greeting Matilda.

“Good morning!” she tells her daughter, tickling Matilda until the little one is all giggles.