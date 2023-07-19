Kaley Cuoco poses with her 3-month-old ‘mini me’ in sweet pic

Kaley Cuoco is showing off just how much her daughter, Matilda, looks like her.

She posted a picture of the pair on her Instagram story July 19 where they are making the same face of looking off into the distance with their mouths partly opened.

"Mini me," "The Big Bang Theory" actor captioned the picture.

Some of the "Flight Attendant" star's nearly 8 million followers have previously commented on how much the 3-month-old looks like her mother.

@kaleycuoco via Instagram

"Babygirl looks so much like mama!" one fan commented on Cuoco's post from last week.

"She looks just like you!❤️" another said on the same post.

The first-time mom shares Matilda with her partner, Tom Pelphrey., and some fans think Matilda favors her dad.

"Matilda is your twin, Tom!," a fan commented on Cuoco's Father's Day tribute to Pelphrey. The post included pictures of Matilda with the "Ozark" star and Cuoco's father, Cary Carmine Cuoco.

"Awww, Matilda has your Dad’s smile," someone commented on the post.

The 37-year-old actor announced her daughter's birth on Instagram April 1.

"💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" she wrote.

"We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓 Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗"