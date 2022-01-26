Julia Stiles welcomed her 2nd child and her first son is not happy

Congratulations to Julia Stiles and her husband, Preston Cook. Stiles announced Wednesday that she and the camera assistant have welcomed their second child, a boy.

“Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!” Stiles captioned an Instagram of the newborn’s tiny feet. “The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be.”

Arlo’s big brother, Strummer, isn’t quite as enamored. In her announcement, Stiles also shared a picture of a toilet covered with red marker.

“How my 4 year old is taking it…” the “10 Things I Hate About You” actor wrote.

Stiles and Cook chose an on-trend name for their little one. It’s the Number 1 boys’ name on Nameberry and ranks in the Top 100 in England, Scotland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond previously told TODAY Parents that Arlo is a multicultural name whose best definition is “between two hills.”

Stiles didn't address her pregnancy on social media until earlier this month when she posted a photo of her baby bump.

“2022, we are ready for you!” she wrote at the time.

In 2019, Stiles opened up to People about how motherhood has helped her as an actor.

“One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don’t come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work,” she told the publication.

Stiles and Cook tied the knot in Sept. 2017. They met while working on the 2015 movie “Go With Me.”