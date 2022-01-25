John Mulaney is a proud dad in new photos with baby Malcolm

John Mulaney is celebrating his son's "birthday" in style.

The comedian posted a picture of himself wearing his son, Malcolm, in a carrier while walking through a museum exhibit.

"Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months," he joked in the photo caption. "Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."

In a second photo, Malcolm donned an adult-sized Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat.

Monday's post marks the second time Mulaney has publicly shared photos of his newborn, whom he shares with actor Olivia Munn. The first was a birth announcement, shared on Christmas Eve.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him,” Mulaney, 39, captioned the photo. “He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Munn and Mulaney began dating in 2021. Mulaney confirmed that they were expecting a baby during a September appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Munn has also been sharing adorable photos of their son on Instagram — including one recent snap starring Mulaney.

"The smooshiest smoosh," she captioned the photo of the father-son duo.