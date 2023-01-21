Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope welcome baby girl

Joey Lawrence has expanded his family!

On Friday, Jan. 20, the "Melissa & Joey" alum announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Samantha Cope, had welcomed a baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Jan. 16.

"Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!" he wrote alongside a few photos he shared of their baby.

"We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey," Lawrence continued. "Thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo."

In his post, Lawrence also included a cute photo of him and his wife looking at their daughter together.

Lawrence is also a proud father to two other daughters, 16-year-old Charleston and 12-year-old daughter Liberty, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Lawrence and Cope got engaged in August 2021. The couple married in May 2022 and in September of that same year, Lawrence revealed that he and Cope were expecting a child together when he shared a photo of himself cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

"The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤," Lawrence wrote at the time. "Baby Lawrence on the way!"

As a girl dad, Lawrence has gushed about what life has been like with his daughters.

In a 2020 Instagram post, he posted a photo of his two oldest girls with his dog and said they were his reason for life and his "greatest blessings."

"God bless all the fathers out there who enjoy and share the same blessing of being a Dad," he wrote. "Our job as fathers is unparalleled and literally the most important and meaningful responsibility we ever could have."