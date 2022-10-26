JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt announce the birth of their first child

NFL player JJ Watt and pro soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt are officially parents!

The two welcomed their firstborn, Koa James Watt, on Oct. 23.

In a shared post on Instagram on Oct. 25, the Watts announced the baby's arrival.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," they wrote.

JJ Watt is the Arizona Cardinals defensive end and Kealia Ohai Watt plays for the Chicago Red Stars.

They first announced they were dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2020. The two announced they were expecting their first child in June.

In February, JJ Watt dedicated an Instagram post to his bride in honor of their anniversary. He wrote they always take photos in the elevator whenever they've dressed up for an event.

"It’s a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote with a photo of the two of them. "Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It’s also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.