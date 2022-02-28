There's a baby on the way for Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick!

On Sunday, the couple announced the exciting news on their family blog and Instagram.

"We’ve been keeping a little secret!" they wrote alongside a photoshoot showing the whole family with Duggar, 30, cradling her baby bump in a floral dress.

The announcement also featured colorful confetti, a "baby" balloon sign and sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, wearing T-shirts that said "big" and "middle" to signify their impending birth order upgrade.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" the blog announcement from Jill and Derick, 32, read.

A “rainbow baby” is a term used to describe children born after a miscarriage or stillbirth, and alludes to the light after a storm.

In October 2021, the couple experienced a miscarriage and loss of baby, River Bliss.

Since the loss, they couple said they have prayed "that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby."

“We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!" the announcement read.

The couple, who wed in 2014, have been open about distancing themselves from the rest of the Duggar family.

In March 2021, the former “Counting On” star revealed during a Q&A video on her YouTube channel that she hasn't been to her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home in “a couple years.”

"We haven’t actually been over there in a while, probably, like, a couple years, other than once ... like, to check the mail,” Jill, who quit the Duggar family’s reality show “Counting On” in 2017, said in response to someone who asked if they ever visit her parents' Arkansas home.

In April 2021, Jill's eldest sibling, Josh Duggar, was arrested in connection with federal charges of receiving and possessing child sex abuse images.

Following a guilty verdict, Jill and Derick released a joint statement saying that "nobody is above the law."

"Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation," they wrote. "We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse."

