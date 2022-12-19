Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photo from niece Cora’s visit

Jenna Bush Hager's kids have a cousin for the first time, and they are loving it!

Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Dec. 19 that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, stayed over for the weekend with her daughter, Cora. And it "was so much fun."

"She’s actually my baby," Jenna said endearingly. "She’s so cute. The kids — I forgot what a gift cousins are."

Jenna posted a picture on her Instagram stories of her son, Hal, 3, with Cora, who turns 15 months on Dec. 27. The same picture aired on the show and when it popped up, Hoda only had one reaction.

"Oh my God," she exclaimed.

Jenna agreed: "I mean, don’t you die for that."

"I can’t. I cannot." Hoda said.

Hal and Cora share a cuddle. @/jennabhager via Instagram

Jenna said Hal takes his older cousin responsibilities seriously.

"He takes such good care of her. I want Hal to be my husband. I know that’s weird," she said with a laugh, explaining that she means he's very loving and "so sweet" toward Cora.

Jenna reenacted some of the things he told the baby in her best Hal voice, including pronouncing the letter "R" like the letter "W."

"He’s like 'baby Cora, let’s play trucks, baby Cora.' And he’s asked if she can sit on his lap," Jenna recalled.

Jenna said her daughter Mila, 9, is also a great big cousin.

"Mila babysat her and she wrote this two-page letter. 'Dear Auntie Barbara, Cora was a little fussy. She had the hiccups, but don’t worry. I gave her water. And then I read her four books, and then this happened’ and she is just so excited," Jenna said with a smile, before clarifying that an adult was babysitting Mila while she was "babysitting" Cora.

Jenna didn't share how her daughter Poppy, 7, played with Cora, but they have a lifetime for cousin bonding.

Sounds like these famously close sisters are passing their love onto the next generation.