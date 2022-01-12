Congratulations to Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy. “The Real” co-host and her rapper husband, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, have welcomed their first child together.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” Jenkins wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Baby Jenkins is here.”

Jenkins, 43, shared a photo of the newborn’s hospital bassinet containing a swaddle blanket and a name card that reads “Jenkins.” She did not disclose the child’s name or sex.

Jenkins announced her pregnancy in September. Later that month, the TV personality told Women’s Wear Daily that she and Jeezy wanted the sex of their little one to be a surprise.

“That makes things more exciting rather than defining the baby with pink skirts or blue corduroy shorts,” she explained. “It’s very awakening to see how much you put your baby into very specific stereotypes, based on whether or not you know it’s a boy or a girl.”

Jenkins and Jeezy, 44, tied the knot in March of last year. Shortly after their wedding, Jenkins, who conceived with the help of IVF, experienced a miscarriage.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself,” the former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant told Women’s Health. “My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop.”

But Jenkins had a change of heart after she began dating Jeezy in 2018. He has three children from previous relationships.

“Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she revealed. “Our love is honest, pure, and safe… something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

