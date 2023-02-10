Jason Kelce and his wife have baby names ready if she delivers on Super Bowl Sunday

There is a possibility that Jason Kelce takes the field on Super Bowl Sunday as a dad of two, and leaves the field as a father of three.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, who is facing off against his brother in a historic Super Bowl matchup, is expecting his third child with wife, Kylie.

In fact, Kylie Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, is bringing her OB-GYN to the game, just to be safe.

Ahead of the game, the expectant mom told "People" she is feeling "very pregnant" and while preparations are in place if she goes into labor, one thing is still undecided: baby girl's name.

“We don’t have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we’re out there that we’ll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I’ve ever heard of in life,” Kylie told People.

While the couple, who are also parents to daughters Wyatt Elizabeth and Elliotte Ray, haven't nailed down a name, they are considering a special tribute if the little girl arrives on Sunday.

“We have talked about, if she does come out there, that we might consider making her initials S.B., or something related to the Super Bowl, just as sort of a tribute," Kylie Kelce said.

The NFL wife said the couple has a list of top names.

“It’s funny, there is someone who does predictions for baby names on TikTok, and she was saying that this is her Super Bowl, because she’s not a sports person, and she put out a list. And it’s as if our house was bugged,” the soon-to-be mom of three said.

She added, “We have not decided on a name, but she absolutely nailed it. At least three of the names on that list are on our list of top names, they’re possibilities.”

Earlier this week, the expectant mom appeared in a full-page ad in "The Philadelphia Inquirer" for a partnership with Frida Mom ahead of Sunday's game.

“This Sunday will generate over $500 million of ads and sponsorships around football players. But the real MVP isn’t going to be on the field,” the ad said.

The brand dubbed Kylie Kelce their own MVP, or "Most Valuable Pusher" alongside a photo taken during the birth of daughter Elliotte.

"So as he (Jason) pushes that football through his legs, she could be pushing something twice as big through hers," the ad stated. "And that's what deserves a sponsorship."

