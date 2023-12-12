100 Japanese baby names for girls

For soon-to-be parents, choosing a Japanese girl name for your new arrival can be the perfect opportunity to honor your culture and help your daughter connect to it, too.

Whether you want your daughter’s name to reflect her heritage or are simply looking for name ideas with rich meanings behind them, Japanese girl names provide an abundance of choices.

Some prominent Japanese-American figures with Japanese names include artist and musician Yoko Ono, singer-songwriter Mitski (born Mitsuki Laycock), civil rights activist Yuri Kochiyama, "Orange is the New Black" actor Kimiko Glenn, political activist and researcher Aiko Herzig-Woshinaga, YouTuber Mari Takahashi, and "Gilmore Girls" actor Keiko Agena.

100 Japanese Girl Names

Since we know the process of landing on the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming and even stressful, we’re here to help you find inspiration to make a choice that feels right to you!

Without further ado, here are just a few of the plethora of Japanese girl names for expecting parents to consider.