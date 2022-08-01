People pursuing an intrauterine insemination, or IUI, on their path to parenthood might be curious — what are IUI success rates?

IUI is a procedure in which a small, thin catheter is used to place sperm directly into the uterus and can be performed using a partner’s sperm or donor sperm.

Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, a board-certified reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist and OB-GYN in southern California, told TODAY Parents that IUI is a minimally invasive strategy people can use to help them conceive.

“The purpose of this technique is to increase the number of sperm available to reach and fertilize the egg and therefore increase the chance of pregnancy,” Ghazal said.

IUI success rate

Ghazal shared that IUI success rates are lower than most people expect.

"General success rates with IUI can range anywhere between 5-20% per cycle," she said. "The success rate of IUI is also generally lower than IVF."

IUI success factors

Several factors can affect the success of an IUI cycle.

"Ovulation or the release of an egg from the ovary is necessary for pregnancy to occur," Ghazal explained. "Some people ovulate regularly each month while others may need medication or other interventions to help induce ovulation."

Ghazal said that one of the most important factors is the count and quality of the sperm.

"As the health of the sperm declines, so, too, does the success rate with IUI," she said. "In order for IUI to be successful, there needs to be at least one open fallopian tube to allow the egg and sperm to meet."

General infertility risk factors such as endometriosis and fibroids can also impact IUI success rates.

IUI vs IVF

Ghazal told TODAY that the side effects of IUI are generally minimal to none and the procedure itself is relatively painless and takes just a few minutes to complete.

"It can be performed right in the office and no anesthesia is necessary," she said.

Ghazal told TODAY that IUI is also less expensive than some other forms of assisted reproductive technologies, like IVF.