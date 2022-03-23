These are the top 100 Italian boy names for babies

Considering an Italian boy name for your baby? Enzo, Matteo and Nico are all top picks.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, Italian boy names in the United States are on the rise.

"The biggest trend in the U.S. is that Italian names for boys are newly fashionable and rising up the list," Redmond told TODAY Parents. "A generation ago, Italian-American parents might have Anglicized a name like Gianni or Marco, but today they’re more apt to use the authentic Italian version."

Redmond said that like top Italian girl names, boy names with Italian roots follow a unique trend.

"As with girl names, names starting with 'Gi' are trending: Gianni, Giovanni, Giulio," Redmond said.

Popular Italian boy names in Italy

The top 10 boy names in Italy in 2020, the most recent year counted, include:

Leonardo Francesco Alessandro Lorenzo Mattia Tommaso Gabriele Andrea Riccardo Edoardo

There are a handful of Italian boy names that are finding international popularity: Enzo, Nico, Elio and Luca.

"These are short, simple, modern-feeling names that work in a range of languages and cultures," Redmond said.

Top 5 Italian boy names in the United States and what they mean:

Enzo — Italian version of Henry, “estate ruler” Elio — Sun Luca — Italian variation of Luke and Lucas, “man from Lucania” Matteo — Italian version of Matthew, “gift of God” Dante — Enduring

"In the U.S., the only Italian boy name on the official top 100 is Leonardo, thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio," Redmond explained. "Further down the list are Giovanni, the Italian version of John, and Lorenzo, the Italian version of Lawrence."

Top 100 Italian boy names in the United States:

Enzo Elio Luca Mateo Dante Marco Leonardo Romeo Orlando Rocco Lorenzo Emilio Matteo Alessio Antonio Salvatore Leandro Aurelio Luciano Aldo Santino Giovanni Bosco Marcello Massimo Angelo Alonzo Renzo Emiliano Cielo Mario Nicolo Elmo Alessandro Carlo Ludovic Dario Alfonso Eliseo Cosimo Fio Sergio Alfredo Gianni Armando Paolo Arturo Domenico Giacomo Adriano Elia Giorgio Francesco Rocky Giotto Silvio Vittorio Andrea Amadeo Armani Faro Guido Brio Ciro Franco Galileo Rosario Renato Ettore Remo Stefano Cassio Benvolio Giuseppe Cipriano Sandro Federico Gennaro Lucca Primo Silvano Gino Donatello Fiero Fiorenzo Mattia Giancarlo Maximo Piero Pietro Po Enzio Fiorello Leone Caruso Dino Gian Lazaro Luigi Corrado

