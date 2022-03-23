These are the top 100 Italian boy names for babies

Considering an Italian boy name for your baby? Enzo, Matteo and Nico are all top picks.
According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, Italian boy names in the United States are on the rise.
"The biggest trend in the U.S. is that Italian names for boys are newly fashionable and rising up the list," Redmond told TODAY Parents. "A generation ago, Italian-American parents might have Anglicized a name like Gianni or Marco, but today they’re more apt to use the authentic Italian version."
Redmond said that like top Italian girl names, boy names with Italian roots follow a unique trend.
"As with girl names, names starting with 'Gi' are trending: Gianni, Giovanni, Giulio," Redmond said.
Related: The top 100 Spanish baby boy names
Popular Italian boy names in Italy
The top 10 boy names in Italy in 2020, the most recent year counted, include:
- Leonardo
- Francesco
- Alessandro
- Lorenzo
- Mattia
- Tommaso
- Gabriele
- Andrea
- Riccardo
- Edoardo
There are a handful of Italian boy names that are finding international popularity: Enzo, Nico, Elio and Luca.
"These are short, simple, modern-feeling names that work in a range of languages and cultures," Redmond said.
Top 5 Italian boy names in the United States and what they mean:
- Enzo — Italian version of Henry, “estate ruler”
- Elio — Sun
- Luca — Italian variation of Luke and Lucas, “man from Lucania”
- Matteo — Italian version of Matthew, “gift of God”
- Dante — Enduring
"In the U.S., the only Italian boy name on the official top 100 is Leonardo, thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio," Redmond explained. "Further down the list are Giovanni, the Italian version of John, and Lorenzo, the Italian version of Lawrence."
Top 100 Italian boy names in the United States:
- Enzo
- Elio
- Luca
- Mateo
- Dante
- Marco
- Leonardo
- Romeo
- Orlando
- Rocco
- Lorenzo
- Emilio
- Matteo
- Alessio
- Antonio
- Salvatore
- Leandro
- Aurelio
- Luciano
- Aldo
- Santino
- Giovanni
- Bosco
- Marcello
- Massimo
- Angelo
- Alonzo
- Renzo
- Emiliano
- Cielo
- Mario
- Nicolo
- Elmo
- Alessandro
- Carlo
- Ludovic
- Dario
- Alfonso
- Eliseo
- Cosimo
- Fio
- Sergio
- Alfredo
- Gianni
- Armando
- Paolo
- Arturo
- Domenico
- Giacomo
- Adriano
- Elia
- Giorgio
- Francesco
- Rocky
- Giotto
- Silvio
- Vittorio
- Andrea
- Amadeo
- Armani
- Faro
- Guido
- Brio
- Ciro
- Franco
- Galileo
- Rosario
- Renato
- Ettore
- Remo
- Stefano
- Cassio
- Benvolio
- Giuseppe
- Cipriano
- Sandro
- Federico
- Gennaro
- Lucca
- Primo
- Silvano
- Gino
- Donatello
- Fiero
- Fiorenzo
- Mattia
- Giancarlo
- Maximo
- Piero
- Pietro
- Po
- Enzio
- Fiorello
- Leone
- Caruso
- Dino
- Gian
- Lazaro
- Luigi
- Corrado
Related:
Celebrity baby names: Mila, Adele gain popularityAug. 31, 201203:58