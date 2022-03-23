IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These are the top 100 Italian boy names for babies

Don't be shocked if you start seeing more kids named Enzo and Giovanni at the playground.
By Kait Hanson

Considering an Italian boy name for your baby? Enzo, Matteo and Nico are all top picks.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, Italian boy names in the United States are on the rise.

"The biggest trend in the U.S. is that Italian names for boys are newly fashionable and rising up the list," Redmond told TODAY Parents. "A generation ago, Italian-American parents might have Anglicized a name like Gianni or Marco, but today they’re more apt to use the authentic Italian version."

Redmond said that like top Italian girl names, boy names with Italian roots follow a unique trend.

"As with girl names, names starting with 'Gi' are trending: Gianni, Giovanni, Giulio," Redmond said.

Popular Italian boy names in Italy

The top 10 boy names in Italy in 2020, the most recent year counted, include:

  1. Leonardo
  2. Francesco
  3. Alessandro
  4. Lorenzo
  5. Mattia
  6. Tommaso
  7. Gabriele
  8. Andrea
  9. Riccardo
  10. Edoardo

There are a handful of Italian boy names that are finding international popularity: Enzo, Nico, Elio and Luca.

"These are short, simple, modern-feeling names that work in a range of languages and cultures," Redmond said.

Top 5 Italian boy names in the United States and what they mean:

  1. Enzo — Italian version of Henry, “estate ruler”
  2. Elio — Sun
  3. Luca — Italian variation of Luke and Lucas, “man from Lucania”
  4. Matteo — Italian version of Matthew, “gift of God”
  5. Dante — Enduring

"In the U.S., the only Italian boy name on the official top 100 is Leonardo, thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio," Redmond explained. "Further down the list are Giovanni, the Italian version of John, and Lorenzo, the Italian version of Lawrence."

Top 100 Italian boy names in the United States:

  1. Enzo
  2. Elio
  3. Luca
  4. Mateo
  5. Dante
  6. Marco
  7. Leonardo
  8. Romeo
  9. Orlando
  10. Rocco
  11. Lorenzo
  12. Emilio
  13. Matteo
  14. Alessio
  15. Antonio
  16. Salvatore
  17. Leandro
  18. Aurelio
  19. Luciano
  20. Aldo
  21. Santino
  22. Giovanni
  23. Bosco
  24. Marcello
  25. Massimo
  26. Angelo
  27. Alonzo
  28. Renzo
  29. Emiliano
  30. Cielo
  31. Mario
  32. Nicolo
  33. Elmo
  34. Alessandro
  35. Carlo
  36. Ludovic
  37. Dario
  38. Alfonso
  39. Eliseo
  40. Cosimo
  41. Fio
  42. Sergio
  43. Alfredo
  44. Gianni
  45. Armando
  46. Paolo
  47. Arturo
  48. Domenico
  49. Giacomo
  50. Adriano
  51. Elia
  52. Giorgio
  53. Francesco
  54. Rocky
  55. Giotto
  56. Silvio
  57. Vittorio
  58. Andrea
  59. Amadeo
  60. Armani
  61. Faro
  62. Guido
  63. Brio
  64. Ciro
  65. Franco
  66. Galileo
  67. Rosario
  68. Renato
  69. Ettore
  70. Remo
  71. Stefano
  72. Cassio
  73. Benvolio
  74. Giuseppe
  75. Cipriano
  76. Sandro
  77. Federico
  78. Gennaro
  79. Lucca
  80. Primo
  81. Silvano
  82. Gino
  83. Donatello
  84. Fiero
  85. Fiorenzo
  86. Mattia
  87. Giancarlo
  88. Maximo
  89. Piero
  90. Pietro
  91. Po
  92. Enzio
  93. Fiorello
  94. Leone
  95. Caruso
  96. Dino
  97. Gian
  98. Lazaro
  99. Luigi
  100. Corrado

