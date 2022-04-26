64 Irish baby girl names that are popular in Ireland

Throughout history, parents in the United States have turned to traditional names from Ireland when picking the name of a new baby girl.

It's a culture that Americans tend to "want to associate themselves with," Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents.

“America has a long-running love affair with Irish names,” Wattenberg said.

In the case of Irish baby boy names, there is often a popular "Irish name of the moment." But that's not the case for girls. In fact, the most popular girl name in Ireland, Fiadh, pronounced fia, is relatively unknown in the U.S. Names with Irish origins that are more common in the U.S. include Bridget and Maeve.

In the United States, Irish girl names are trending in two directions, Wattenberg said, ranging from names that sound smooth and flowing to names that feel like a "modern, androgynous surname."

And notably, "neither one of those is really part of the Irish naming tradition," she said.

Another trend in the U.S. is that some parents will try to "Irish-ize" a name from another tradition by altering its spelling. One example of that is seen in spelling like "Maeghan."

"Except, that's not an Irish name," Wattenberg said. "Megan was a Welsh nickname for Margaret."

Some of the top baby girl names in Ireland include Grace, Emily and Sophie.

From the Ireland Central Statistics Office, here are some of the top Irish baby girl names from 2021, with pronunciation from IrishCentral.com and BabyNamesofIreland.com. (Wattenberg noted that pronunciation of these names can vary based on geography.)