64 Irish baby girl names that are popular in Ireland

The top baby girl name in Ireland in 2021 was Fiadh.
Names with Irish origins that are common in the U.S. include Bridget and Maeve.
By Maddie Ellis

Throughout history, parents in the United States have turned to traditional names from Ireland when picking the name of a new baby girl.

It's a culture that Americans tend to "want to associate themselves with," Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents.

“America has a long-running love affair with Irish names,” Wattenberg said.

In the case of Irish baby boy names, there is often a popular "Irish name of the moment." But that's not the case for girls. In fact, the most popular girl name in Ireland, Fiadh, pronounced fia, is relatively unknown in the U.S. Names with Irish origins that are more common in the U.S. include Bridget and Maeve.

In the United States, Irish girl names are trending in two directions, Wattenberg said, ranging from names that sound smooth and flowing to names that feel like a "modern, androgynous surname."

And notably, "neither one of those is really part of the Irish naming tradition," she said.

Another trend in the U.S. is that some parents will try to "Irish-ize" a name from another tradition by altering its spelling. One example of that is seen in spelling like "Maeghan."

"Except, that's not an Irish name," Wattenberg said. "Megan was a Welsh nickname for Margaret."

Some of the top baby girl names in Ireland include Grace, Emily and Sophie.

From the Ireland Central Statistics Office, here are some of the top Irish baby girl names from 2021, with pronunciation from IrishCentral.com and BabyNamesofIreland.com. (Wattenberg noted that pronunciation of these names can vary based on geography.)

  1. Fiadh (fee-a)
  2. Éabha (ey-va)
  3. Molly
  4. Saoirse (ser-sha; hear "Little Women" actor Saoirse Ronan pronounce it)
  5. Caoimhe (kwee-va or kee-va)
  6. Aoife (ee-fa)
  7. Cara
  8. Róisín (ro-sheen)
  9. Sadhbh (sigh-v)
  10. Clodagh (cloda)
  11. Erin
  12. Croía (cree-ah)
  13. Méabh (maeve)
  14. Ailbhe (alva)
  15. Harper
  16. Ciara (kee-ra)
  17. Aoibhín (ee-van or ay-veen)
  18. Niamh (neev)
  19. Áine (awn-ye)
  20. Laoise (lee-sha)
  21. Alannah
  22. Maeve
  23. Aoibheann (ay-veen)
  24. Cadhla (ky-lah)
  25. Aoibhe (ey-va)
  26. Nora
  27. Caragh (kara)
  28. Aisling (ash-ling)
  29. Aoibh (eve)
  30. Naoise (nee-sha)
  31. Eimear (ee-mur)
  32. Gráinne (graw-nya)
  33. Riley
  34. Nessa
  35. Quinn
  36. Kayleigh
  37. Bridget
  38. Orla
  39. Ríona (ree-ona)
  40. Keeva
  41. Bláthnaid (blaw-nid)
  42. Neasa
  43. Shauna
  44. Claire
  45. Imogen
  46. Teagan
  47. Saorlaith (ser-la)
  48. Orlaith (orla)
  49. Keelin
  50. Kara
  51. Liadh (lia)
  52. Eileen
  53. Enya
  54. Kiara
  55. Sinéad (shin-ade)
  56. Dara
  57. Clíodhna (clee-na)
  58. Emer (eemer)
  59. Siobhán (shiv-on)
  60. Shannon
  61. Fiona
  62. Sorcha (sur-ka)
  63. Mairéad (mi-rade)
  64. Oonagh (una)
Maddie Ellis

Maddie Ellis is an editorial intern at TODAY Digital. She loves to write about pop culture, reality TV, the latest trends and celebrity news. She is a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill set to graduate with degrees in English and journalism in May. Outside of the virtual office, you can find her catching up on an HBO series, reading Jane Austen or re-watching “When Harry Met Sally.” 