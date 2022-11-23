Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving

Newborn babies are celebrating Thanksgiving by wearing adorable turkey outfits.

Hospitals in West Virginia and Florida brought holiday cheer to new parents with costumed photo shoots starring their newest arrivals dressed as deliciously sweet turkeys.

Baby boy Leilich is adorable as a Thanksgiving turkey. Courtesy Raleigh General Hospital

"We wanted to have something special for the parents and a really good memory of this special time," Katana Jackson, the director of women’s and children’s services at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia tells TODAY.com.

"The parents love it," she adds. "They are surprised and amazed at the time and care that goes into these pictures."

Baby Stewart is ready for his nap. Courtesy Raleigh General Hospital

Related: A TODAY.com Thanksgiving Day poll reveals the COVID-19 trend people are following

The holiday initiative, which began last year, is a festive surprise for unsuspecting parents, who get to keep the costumes.

Jackson says the event is a step up from traditional newborn photos provided by the hospital, with babies wearing pink or blue T-shirts.

Babies at Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, also celebrated their first Thanksgiving dressed as turkeys. Courtesy Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East

"It's an extra touch and gives a lasting memory," she notes, praising the "enthusiastic" nursery staff. She says the photo shoot "shows the kind of dedication and heart that these ladies have for our new moms and babies.”

A baby born ahead of Thanksgiving is dressed to impress at Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, Florida. Courtesy Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East

Raleigh General Hospital also shared a slideshow of turkey photos on Facebook, writing, "These little bundles are TOO CUTE!"Newborns at Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida also got into the holiday spirit with their own fashion show.

Infants were dressed in brown, orange and white onesies with leg warmers and hats, ruffled tutus and full-body turkey suits adorned with wings.

A regular butterball! Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East dressed their newborns as Thanksgiving turkeys. Courtesy Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East

The hospital was unable to share the identities of the baby models, as some parents haven't finalized their names. "Some were born today!" a hospital spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

"Hospital staff and families have shared that it’s a nice way to celebrate having a new little one and a memorable 'first Thanksgiving' moment," adds the spokesperson. "It brought a smile to parents’ faces and made coming to work that much more exciting for staff."

Babies born ahead of Thanksgiving at Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East were feted in costume. Courtesy Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East

Related video: