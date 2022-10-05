Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's expecting twins

Hilary Swank is about to be a mother of two!

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider.

Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.

Previously, the actor wed Chad Lowe in 1997, and the two divorced after 10 years.

