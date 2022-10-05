IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Consumer Reports put sleep products to the test — 18 of the best for better zzz’s

Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's expecting twins

The Oscar-winning actor and her husband, Philip Schneider, are going to be parents of two!
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "The Hunt" - Arrivals
Hilary Swank attends the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "The Hunt" in Hollywood on March 9.Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic
/ Source: TODAY
By Becca Wood

Hilary Swank is about to be a mother of two!

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider.

Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.

Previously, the actor wed Chad Lowe in 1997, and the two divorced after 10 years.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Becca Wood