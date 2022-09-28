Hilaria Baldwin explains meaning behind 7th child’s name in new video

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing the intimate meaning behind her newest baby's name.

Baldwin, 38, and husband Alec Baldwin, 64, welcomed baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

The mom of seven took to Instagram on Sept. 28 with a new video of baby Ilaria hiccupping while Baldwin held her head.

In the caption, the proud mom wrote a letter to her daughter decoding the similarities between their names.

"Our names mean 'happy' and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me," Baldwin wrote.

She continued, "I named you in honor of happiness and the mothers in our family who came before you. Our name means happy in all languages. A few letters different here and there…same meaning. Hija mía, sometimes we have to lean into happiness, choose the warm and supportive people, because there are so many, and dial down the negativity to absorb as little of it as possible."

Baldwin also wrote in the caption about the "mom guilt" she feels trying to balance motherhood and her postpartum body.

"We are exhausted, trying to juggle this transition…trying to be as good parents as possible to your siblings, trying to be as present and active as possible, while also trying to having compassion for my body that I just had a baby," Baldwin wrote. "It’s a hard balance and one that I don’t think I do very well, since it pulls at my heart in such a painful way when I feel I’m not giving enough to all my children. Mom guilt…it’s real."

Baldwin ended the caption by expressing her love for Ilaria.

"May we live happy, Ilaria, and may our names always be a strong, feminist reminder," she wrote.

The Baldwins are also parents to Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Maria Lucia, 18 months, the last of whom was born with the help of a surrogate. Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger share Ireland Baldwin, 26.

Earlier this year, Alec shared on Instagram why the couple continue having children.

“People ask why,” he wrote on Instagram on April 14, accompanied by a video of one of his youngest children giggling into the camera. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

