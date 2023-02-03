Heather and Tarek El Moussa welcome first baby together

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa have big news.

On Feb. 2, the real estate personalities announced that they are the new parents of a baby boy. Though they did not reveal the name of their new son, the couple did share his birthdate.

“Our baby boy is here 1.31.23,” an Instagram post sharing the news announced. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy.”

The post featured an image of the couple’s hands as they cradled their newborn together.

The baby is the first biological child shared between the two.

Tarek, who has two other children with his ex-wife Christina Hall, has been married to Heather since 2021.

The new parents met in 2019 while boating in Newport Beach, California.

“We were both on separate boats in Newport,” Heather explained in an anniversary Instagram post in 2022. “I was with some of my close friends, and he was with his, and I randomly, by chance, ended up jumping onto Tarek’s boat… Little did we know that moment would change both of our lives forever.”

On Dec. 3 of last year, the couple shared that they were launching a new HGTV show titled “The Flipping El Moussas” and described it as a new chapter in their lives.

“Onto the next chapter!!! As one door closes with Flip or Flop, another opens with The Flipping El Moussas, so get ready to see A LOT more of us next year,” a post shared to both of their accounts read.

The post revealed that “The Flipping El Moussas” will air this March and featured a trailer for the new series teasing that it is set to follow their pregnancy and work as realtors.