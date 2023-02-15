Heather and Tarek El Moussa reveal their baby boy’s name and his harrowing birth story

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have announced the name of their new baby boy.

The couple revealed their son’s name in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and opened up about the “scary moments” before he was born.

“We’d like to introduce Tristan Jay El Moussa to the world,” the El Moussas wrote, adding that their son was born during the early hours of the morning on Jan. 31 and weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

The post said the pair chose the name Tristan because it was one of the names Tarek El Moussa’s parents wanted to name him. The newborn shares the second part of his name with Heather Rae El Moussa’s father, whose middle name is Jay as well. Heather Rae El Moussa noted that she now has four generations of Jay in her family.

“But before our angel was born we had some scary moments leading up to him entering the world,” the post said.

The “Selling Sunset” star explained, “We were at my final doctor appointment and our Dr. rushed us to the hospital to get monitored because Tristan‘s movements had slowed down. I was 4 days past his due date.”

In a summary of her birth story, the 35-year-old said she was given Cytotec and a balloon, or foley bulb, was inserted to help her dilate faster. Eight hours later, her water broke.

“It all happened really fast,” she continued. “Tristan’s heart rate was dropping very low every time I’d push & was staying low. Which was terrifying.”

Her husband held her hand and comforted her as she gave birth to Tristan.

“Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful,” she shared. “I was in a state of shock; it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already.”

She described her first time giving birth as “scary, but beautiful,” and thanked Tarek El Moussa for his support. The luxury real estate agent also expressed her gratitude for the doctors and nurses who helped her deliver a healthy baby.

At the end of the post, the El Moussas said, “We have been in our own private bubble but today we are so happy to share Tristan and some of (our) birth story with the world.”

The proud parents also uploaded a couple photos that showed the family of three bonding together in the hospital. In the first picture, the new mom cradles her son close to her chest. She shares a kiss with her husband as she holds Tristan in her arms in a second photo.

Earlier this month, the TV personalities, who have been married since 2021, confirmed that they had welcomed their first child together.

“Our baby boy is here,” they said in an Instagram post on Feb. 2. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy.”

A week later, Heather Rae El Moussa uploaded a selfie to her Instagram story showing off her post-baby bump.

“1 week postpartum,” she said in the caption. “My activities include Breastfeeding, Pumping, repeat.”

This is HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s third child. The 41-year-old “Flip or Flop” co-host is also a father to 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.