104 Halloween baby names that are spooky and sweet

Get ready to be mummy (and daddy) of the year with a Halloween baby name fit for your bundle of joy.

Monikers like Chucky or Annabelle might seem like obvious choices for parents set on a Halloween theme, but names like Parker and Brennan have roots in Halloween culture, too.

"Spooky names are more popular year-round than ever before, and parents are more willing to push the limits of sinister style," Laura Wattenberg, author of “The Baby Name Wizard,” told TODAY Parents. "A name like Lucifer or Morticia certainly makes an impact."

Moms and dads who may not want something spooky could consider a seasonally-influenced name like Autumn or Sienna for girls and Hunter or Leaf for boys.

There are conflicting theories about the holiday’s origins, but one thing is for sure — the month of October is filled with enough frightful fun to last the whole year.

104 Halloween baby names

Whether spooky season is a favorite, or your due date falls around October 31, these Halloween baby names are sure to have you feeling “gourd” about your newest arrival. Don't worry — we've taken the guesswork out and sorted them all by Halloween classics.

"The Addams Family"

Wednesday

Morticia

Raven

Gordon

Gomez

Fester

Adam

"Nightmare on Elm Street"

Freddy

Glen

Parker

King

Jesse

"Casper"

Casper

Kathleen

Carrigan

James

"The Exorcist"

Regan

Burke

Dyer

Klein

Blair

"Hocus Pocus"

Sarah

Winifred

Mary

Billy

Dani

Max

Emily

Allison

Binx

Sanderson

"Psycho"

Bates

Alfred

Norman

Marion

Lila

Hitch

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

Buffy

Angel

Willow

Rupert

Dawn

Xander

"Halloween"

Michael

Judith

Smith

Michelle

Thorn

"Coraline"

Mel

Coraline

Dakota

"Friday the 13th"

Jason

Alice

Ginny

Crystal

"Harry Potter"

Harry

Hermione

Albus

Remus

Colin

Draco

Griffin

"The Omen"

Damien

Brennan

"Twilight"

Edward

Bella

Jacob

Jasper

Cullen

12 Halloween names inspired by Edgar Allan Poe and his poetry

Raven

Allan

Rowena

Ligeia

Roderick

Rue

Camille

Auguste

Sailor

Edgar

William

Wilson

Poe

23 more Halloween names with spooky origins