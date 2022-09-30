104 Halloween baby names that are spooky and sweet

Get ready to be mummy (and daddy) of the year with a Halloween baby name fit for your bundle of joy.
Monikers like Chucky or Annabelle might seem like obvious choices for parents set on a Halloween theme, but names like Parker and Brennan have roots in Halloween culture, too.
"Spooky names are more popular year-round than ever before, and parents are more willing to push the limits of sinister style," Laura Wattenberg, author of “The Baby Name Wizard,” told TODAY Parents. "A name like Lucifer or Morticia certainly makes an impact."
Moms and dads who may not want something spooky could consider a seasonally-influenced name like Autumn or Sienna for girls and Hunter or Leaf for boys.
There are conflicting theories about the holiday’s origins, but one thing is for sure — the month of October is filled with enough frightful fun to last the whole year.
104 Halloween baby names
Whether spooky season is a favorite, or your due date falls around October 31, these Halloween baby names are sure to have you feeling “gourd” about your newest arrival. Don't worry — we've taken the guesswork out and sorted them all by Halloween classics.
"The Addams Family"
- Wednesday
- Morticia
- Raven
- Gordon
- Gomez
- Fester
- Adam
"Nightmare on Elm Street"
- Freddy
- Glen
- Parker
- King
- Jesse
"Casper"
- Casper
- Kathleen
- Carrigan
- James
"The Exorcist"
- Regan
- Burke
- Dyer
- Klein
- Blair
"Hocus Pocus"
- Sarah
- Winifred
- Mary
- Billy
- Dani
- Max
- Emily
- Allison
- Binx
- Sanderson
"Psycho"
- Bates
- Alfred
- Norman
- Marion
- Lila
- Hitch
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer"
- Buffy
- Angel
- Willow
- Rupert
- Dawn
- Xander
"Halloween"
- Michael
- Judith
- Smith
- Michelle
- Thorn
"Coraline"
- Mel
- Coraline
- Dakota
"Friday the 13th"
- Jason
- Alice
- Ginny
- Crystal
"Harry Potter"
- Harry
- Hermione
- Albus
- Remus
- Colin
- Draco
- Griffin
"The Omen"
- Damien
- Brennan
"Twilight"
- Edward
- Bella
- Jacob
- Jasper
- Cullen
12 Halloween names inspired by Edgar Allan Poe and his poetry
- Raven
- Allan
- Rowena
- Ligeia
- Roderick
- Rue
- Camille
- Auguste
- Sailor
- Edgar
- William
- Wilson
- Poe
23 more Halloween names with spooky origins
- Dexter
- Rune
- Agatha
- Clarice
- Elvira
- Gillian
- Rosemary
- Burton
- Arachna
- Lucifer
- Romero
- Igor
- Ambrose
- Marley
- Silas
- Thorn
- Carrie
- Absinthe
- Ichabod
- Samara
- Lilith
- Onyx
- Luna