Mom and nonuplets come home to Mali after record-breaking birth in Morocco

The first-ever set of surviving nonuplets have finally made their way home, more than one year after their birth.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Mali announced on Dec. 13 that the nonuplets, nine babies born at once who made history in May 2021, had safely travelled from Morocco, where they were born, to their home country of Mali.

"Welcomed this morning by the Minister of Health and Social Development Diéminatou Sangaré with joy and satisfaction at President Modibo Keïta International Airport," the statement, translated from French by TODAY.com staff, read.

The statement said all nine of the 19-month-old children, who were born prematurely, as well as their mother, Halima Cissé, are healthy.

"All this was possible thanks to the mobilization of several doctors in Mali, the Malian authorities and the medical team of the Aïn Borja clinic in Casablanca," the statement concluded.

The government of Mali provided this photo, without a caption, with its announcement that the first surviving nonuplets have come home to Mali. Mali Ministry of Health and Social Development

On May 4, 2021, then 25-year-old Halima Cissé gave birth to nine babies — five girls and four boys — named Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama and Oumou.

Cissé had been expecting seven babies, doctors at the clinic where she gave birth said. She was sent by Malian doctors to Morocco so she could get adequate care for a complicated multiples pregnancy.

In July 2021, Dr. Youssef Alaoui, the director of the private clinic in Morocco where Cissé gave birth, told TODAY.com in an exclusive email interview that his goal was simple: to keep mom and babies safe.

From the time of Cissé’s arrival, Alaoui said he and his team were able to extend her pregnancy five weeks before she delivered at 30 weeks.

“At the Casablanca Ain Borja Clinic, we’ve seen all sorts of complicated medical situations, but I have to say that the birth of nonuplets … that’s a first for us,” he told TODAY.com. “It’s a first for the whole world, and we’re proud to have had this extraordinary experience thanks to our medical and technical expertise.”

In total, 10 doctors and 25 paramedics cared for the patient from her arrival until delivery — but delivering nine babies was a shock.

“The glimpse we got from the ultrasound made it seem like there were only seven, so you can imagine our surprise when we discovered nine of them during the birth,” Alaoui told TODAY.com in July 2021. “Luckily this didn’t faze us, since we have one of the largest neonatal resuscitation services in Morocco. Our teams were ready to welcome these children into the world and able to treat them in the best conditions.”

When the babies turned one earlier this year, dad Abdelkader Arby offered BBC Afrique an update on their progress.

"They’re all crawling now," he told the outlet. "Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something."

Related video: