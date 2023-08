Torn between baby names for your little girl? Add the letter "U" to your pile.

Girl names that start with "U" dazzle as an uncommon initial that usually finds its place in second position — traditional girl names Aubrey, Autumn and Lucy have all graced the Social Security Administration‘s most popular lists in recent history.

Bring the letter "U" to the forefront in names like Udita, Ushangi, Ursley or Uriyana to make your baby girl's name sing.

100 Girl Names That Start With "U"

Names like Udaya, Umi and Uma are sweet selections for a baby girl. Here's a list of 100 girl names that start with "U."