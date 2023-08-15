Parents searching for unique baby girl names tend to look to the less popular letters of the alphabet, including baby girl names that start with "Q."

It's probably not surprising that, according to the Social Security Administration, a girl name that starts with "Q" has never breached the top five girl names in the country since the SSA started collecting data in 1923.

Laura Wattenberg, a name expert and author of the book “The Baby Name Wizard,” says that "'Q' stands out for its rarity, which attracts parents."

"But the range of options is limited because 'Q' and 'U' are tethered together," Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. "Compare to the flexibility of the letter 'K,' which keeps adapting to new trends, from Kristin in the ‘70s to Kayla in the ‘90s to Kehlani today. 'Q' can’t do that."

As a result, Wattenberg says that parents who want a girl name that starts with "Q" have to get "creative in other ways."

"Parents are turning to surnames like Quaid, words like Quest and combining popular ingredients to create new names like Quinnleigh," Wattenberg adds.

While there are many timeless baby girl names that start with "Q", Wattenberg says names with a "softer sound," like Emma, Olivia or Hannah, are having a real cultural "moment."

Still, there are celebrities with unique "Q" names to find inspiration from, including Queen Latifah, Quincy Jones, director Quintin Tarantino and artist Questlove.

Whether parents get creative as Wattenberg suggests or look to famous people, like Quinta Brunson or Quvenzhané Wallis, there are plenty of baby girl names that start with "Q" for parents who hope set their daughter apart from the pack.100 Girl Names That Start With "Q"

There's no way a little girl won't stand out with a name like Queen or Quincy. So if you're looking for a unique moniker, girl names that start with "Q" is a solid start.