From Kinsley to Kaira, parents looking for girl names that start with "K" have plenty of both classic and unique names to consider.

According to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration, there have been two top five girl names that start with "K" since 1922: Kimberly and Karen.

While there has not been a top five "K" name for girls since 1973, there have been 986,072 girls named Karen and 841,144 girls named Kimberly born in the past 100 years.

In the 2022 list of popular girl names, Kinsley is ranked No. 57 and Kennedy sits at No. 70.

Famous female personalities with "K" names include: Kate Winslet, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kristen Bell, Keira Knightley, Kelly Clarkson, Kendall Jenner, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Beckinsale, Katherine Johnson, Kamala Harris and Karen Carpenter.

Celebrities who have chosen "K" names for their daughters include: Kaia (Kim Zolciak), Katherine (Mindy Kaling), Kaya (Hayden Panettiere), Kenna (Christina Milian) and Kulture Kiari (Cardi B).

100 Girl Names That Start With "K"

Still searching for the perfect "K" name for your baby girl? Here are the top 100, according to the SSA: